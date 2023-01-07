One of the best of his generation - Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to late Italian legend Gianluca Vialli

Asamoah Gyan (L) and late Italian legend Gianluca Vialli

Former Ghana forward, Asamoah Gyan has paid an emotional tribute to ex-Italy and Chelsea forward Gianluca Vialli.

The former Juventus star died on Friday, January 6, 2023, after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 58.



His death sent shockwaves through the footballing world with friends and family paying their respect to the legend.



Gyan took to social media to post: "We lost another Giant. One of the best strikers of his generation. RIP legend."



Vialli's death comes a few days after the passing of legendary Brazilian forward, Pele, who many regards as the greatest of all time.

The former Sampdoria player last worked with the Italian national team, where he served as assistant to Roberto Mancini as the Azzurris won Euro 2020.



"Gianluca was a splendid person and he leaves a void that cannot be filled," said Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina.



"I hoped until the end that he would be able to perform another miracle. Yet I am comforted by the certainty that what he did for Italian football and the blue shirt will never be forgotten."



He played 59 times for the Italian national team.