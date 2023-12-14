Open 3X3 Street Basketball: Popular Ankos festival to feature basketball competition

File Photo

The Western Basketball Association (WBA) together with the Cosmos Masquerades are set to host the 2023 edition of the Open 3X3 Street Basketball Tournament in Tarkoradi.

The competition promises to be exciting with many talents to look forward to as well as an incredible display of basketball that will leave an indelible mark in the minds of the fans.



The competition is also held to commemorate the celebration of Christman in the Western Region.



The event aims to raise funds to foster the development of ballet ball



in the region is scheduled for December 22 and 23, 2023 at Amanful main Spain around Abatan drugstore.

According to the WBA, funds raised through the event will go into purchasing balls, team jerseys, and training bibs, as well as the construction of a new basketball court for local communities and also to contribute to the maintenance and painting of existing courts.



Winners of the tournament will walk away with a GHc 1000 cash prize along with the trophy, with GHc 500 set for the runners-up and GHc 300 for the third-placed team.



Interested teams are required to register for a fee of GHC 200 for participation.



For registration and further information, interested parties can contact M-Glover Flip, Event Marketing & Organizer on WhatsApp: 0544855527 and Call: 0256850053.