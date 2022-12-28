Osman Bukari wades into the Ronaldo-Messi debate

A photo of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari has added his voice to the Ronaldo-Messi debate, as to who is the best player of all time.

The debate as to which player is the greatest of all time never gets old. Most often, it is the Portuguese and Argentine internationals who go head to head.



The Argentina and Paris Saint Germain star recently led his national team to clinch the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar for the first time in many years whiles Ronaldo’s Portugal exited the tournament at the Quarter-final, losing to African side Morocco.



A chunk of the football fanatic believes the former Barcelona star is the greatest of all time due to his exploits at the just-ended World Cup in the Asian country.

In an interview with Nkawkaw-based Agoo FM monitored by Footballghana.com, the Red Star Belgrade star waded into the debate, saying the World Cup has proven who is the greatest of all time.



“Oh, recently we’ve all seen the GOAT. If you look at the performance of Messi and Ronaldo at the World Cup, you can decide who is the greatest,” he said.



The winger who has been in good form registered his name on the scoresheet when Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal in the World Cup opening game.