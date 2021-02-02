Osman Haqi joins Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor from Okyeman Planners

Tue, 2 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian winger Osman Haqi has been transferred from Okyeman Planners to Turkish top-flight Yeni Malatyaspor.
The Division One League club confirmed the transfer of the talented winger on Monday, February 1, 2021.
Haqi, who turns 19 in April, passed medicals before the transfer deadline day before putting pen to paper after flying to Turkey from Accra.
He will immediately go into the 28-man squad for the season for Malatya Spor who maintained a strong interest in the winger due to his exploits in the Ghanaian Division One League.
Osman Haqi is typical for his explosive pace and incredible nimble-foot on the flanks.
