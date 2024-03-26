Otto Addo, Dede Ayew trend after Ghana’s 2-2 draw with Uganda

Otto Addo and Andre Dede Ayew

Black Stars coach Otto Addo and captain, Andre Dede Ayew have come under criticism again after the Black Stars drew 2-2 with Uganda in a friendly match on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

Although Dede Ayew came to play the last 12 minutes of action in the match, he has become one of the most talked about subjects of the match.



Prior to his introduction, Ghana was leading by 2-1 in the match, however, the Black Stars conceded a late scrappy goal, which the referee allowed to stand despite the struggle for the ball in the process.



Defender Jerome Opoku scored the opener in the game as early as the 6th minute when he headed in a cross from Jordan Ayew.



Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala levelled up for Uganda to make it 1-1 from a penalty kick.



But Ghana regained the lead in the 26th minute when Captain Jordan Ayew calmly converted a penalty awarded.



In the 82nd minute, Shaban Muhammad capitalized on a scramble in Ghana's box, slotting the ball home to level the score at 2-2.



Since his reappointment as Ghana coach, Otto Addo has failed to win a match in his first two games.



The Black Stars previously lost 2-1 to Nigeria and have now drawn 2-2 with Uganda.

Read some of the comments below





Dede Ayew came to kill the game and destroy pic.twitter.com/OcWiGpf1vu — Zekay- Ⓐmasaman (@zekayvibes) March 26, 2024

In 2024 Dede Ayew is still playing more minutes than 19 year old Ibrahim Osman and Osman Bukari He comes on and it’s 2-2 ???? — Listowel Mensah (@Listo_Mens) March 26, 2024

How many times have we conceded when Dede Ayew is introduced into the game?



This is becoming embarrassing and he’s rewriting his legacy. Won’t make for pleasant reading when he finally leaves. — Jude Duncan (@mensaduncan) March 26, 2024

If you're winning, it's best not to bring Dede Ayew onto the field. Somehow, he always manages to ruin it. There was a Ugandan player right in front of him, and the cross ended up reaching that player instead of Dede Ayew who was right beside him.



Bro stood there just like that. pic.twitter.com/HJTlj0eOGu — AREABOY GHMUGABE ???? (@yesemewonyansa) March 26, 2024

What has Dede Ayew done again? — Nungua Cardi B???? (@ellyserwaaa) March 26, 2024

Otto #Addo first and second coming as @GhanaBlackstars head coach (4 matches ???? african teams, 3 draws , 1 defeat 0 win). pic.twitter.com/P6aYBUvzCb — M.C MALIK (@MCMalik19) March 26, 2024

I feel so bad for Dede Ayew now, Man is doing all he can at the very peak of his career, but it's just not what it used to be pic.twitter.com/1fuh0LlImu — Chief Seidu Adamu ???????? (@Chiefseiduadamu) March 26, 2024

Black stars were winning and they brought on Dede Ayew???????? — Your favorite male … Nurse???? (@BabaAtumpan) March 26, 2024

I talk say if Dede Ayew come noor them go score — PILATO BRANDS ???? ???? (@KofiSelorm9) March 26, 2024