Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
Sports
0

Otto Addo, Dede Ayew trend after Ghana’s 2-2 draw with Uganda

Otto Addo Andre Dede Ayew Otto Addo and Andre Dede Ayew

Tue, 26 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo and captain, Andre Dede Ayew have come under criticism again after the Black Stars drew 2-2 with Uganda in a friendly match on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at the Stade Marrakech in Morocco.

Although Dede Ayew came to play the last 12 minutes of action in the match, he has become one of the most talked about subjects of the match.

Prior to his introduction, Ghana was leading by 2-1 in the match, however, the Black Stars conceded a late scrappy goal, which the referee allowed to stand despite the struggle for the ball in the process.

Defender Jerome Opoku scored the opener in the game as early as the 6th minute when he headed in a cross from Jordan Ayew.

Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala levelled up for Uganda to make it 1-1 from a penalty kick.

But Ghana regained the lead in the 26th minute when Captain Jordan Ayew calmly converted a penalty awarded.

In the 82nd minute, Shaban Muhammad capitalized on a scramble in Ghana's box, slotting the ball home to level the score at 2-2.

Since his reappointment as Ghana coach, Otto Addo has failed to win a match in his first two games.

The Black Stars previously lost 2-1 to Nigeria and have now drawn 2-2 with Uganda.

Read some of the comments below







































Source: www.ghanaweb.com