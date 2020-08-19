Sports News

Otto Addo confident fast learner Gio Reyna will be a hit next season in Germany

Coach Otto Addo with the youngster

Former Ghana international and now assistant coach of German giants Borussia Dortmund has heaped praises on 17-year-old Gio Rayna.

Otto Addo is confident the youngster, who he nurtured through the youth ranks will make an impact with the senior side in the upcoming season.



Rayna broke into the first team after the COVID-19 break, but he is yet to establish himself in the Bundesliga.



“We’re still talking after every match. Some players, they need months to develop, to get further, to get to the next step," Addo is quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.

"With him, if you talk with him about something, maybe it would happen the next week, but by the second week it won’t happen again. You see a progression straight away. He’s learning very, very fast, so the process is very, very fast,” he added.



Otto Addo played for Dortmund between 1999 to 2005, but retired from active football in 2008 before venturing into coaching.





