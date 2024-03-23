Otto Addo explains decision to play Ernest Nuamah as 'false nine' against Nigeria

Ernest Nuamah in action against Nigeria

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has explained his decision to play winger Ernest Nuamah as a false nine in the game against Nigeria.

Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in Marrakech in the first of two friendlies lined up for the March international break.



Nuamah, who plays on the flanks for his club Olympique Lyonnais, had to improvise by moving into the middle against the Super Eagles.



According to Otto Addo, he deployed Nuamah in that role because Nigeria were in control of the first half.

"In the first half we had a little bit of problems because I wanted him to play like a false nine to drop more into the midfield. But we couldn’t control the game the way we wanted," he said in the post-match presser.



"In our squad we have about 8 players who are here for the first time and on the pitch also we trained just four days together with the whole new squad because of injuries and for that, I have to say they adapted well and they did well in adapting to the way I want them to play was good, really," he added.