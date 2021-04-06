Otto Addo lifts the lid on his coaching career at Dortmund

Former Ghana international Otto Addo

Former Ghana international Otto Addo says he's happy with the role as an assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund, but he is unsure what the future holds for him.

Otto Addo joined Dortmund's backroom staff in 2019 after leaving Danish outfit Nordsjaelland.



He has previous worked with Hamburg and Borussia Monchengladbach.



"I can't really tell," Addo told CNN when asked about a possible role as head coach.



"Now, as an assistant coach, it's fun for me -- to work with young players is really, really good. I think it's an important role. In football, you actually can't think too far [ahead]. You have to look from season to season ... and I'm not really sure if I could do it really, to be honest," he says with modesty."



"I'm learning day-by-day, and at the moment, I'm happy with the role as an assistant coach, but also with the role of guiding the young players, talented players and helping them to grow up, to step into the adult football scene and to guide them, especially in difficult situations."

"I started thinking: 'Okay, what can I do now?' So I jumped into scouting for about two or three months to see if I would like it because I was sure that I wanted to do something with football -- about this, I was very, very sure -- but I didn't know which section to go," the 45-year-old explained."



"The scouting was okay. You know, traveling alone and watching games alone was quite different and I'm a guy who likes to be around people."



"Then the opportunity came to join the under-19s [at Hamburg] and they asked me if I could join as an assistant and if I could help."



"I stepped in and I liked it. I like to work with young players and with people. It was a good experience and I said: 'OK ... I want to do this for the rest of my life."



Addo represented the Black Stars at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany.