Otto Addo reveals worse part of his job as Black Stars coach

Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo.jpeg Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has revealed that calling the players to tell them about their omission from the World Cup squad is the worse part of his job.

The 47-year-old named his final team for the tournament on Monday without some top-performing Ghanaian players abroad. The absence of Joseph Paintsil, Majeed Ashimeru and Felix Afena-Gyan drew huge criticisms.

"The big deal was calling the players or some players to tell them they are not going to the World Cup, that's the worst part," he told Joy Sports.

Otto Addo has been in charge of the Black Stars since March, leading Ghana back to the World Cup after edging Nigeria in the playoffs.

He is expected to lead the team to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana has been drawn in Group H alongside 2016 European champions Portugal, Asian giants South Korea and inaugural winners Uruguay.

