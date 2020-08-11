Sports News

'Palmer was not treated well' - Former GHALCA Chairman Alhaji Raji

Tema Youth FC Owner, Wilfred Osei Kwaku Palmer

Former Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Alhaji Ali Raji believes Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer was not treated well by the leadership of the current Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Tema Youth bankroller dragged the Football Association to CAS over what he deemed as an unfair disqualification from contesting in the 2019 GFA presidential election which gave birth to Kurt Okraku as the association's president.



The verdict was scheduled to be announced on July 17 however,it has been adjourned to September, 1.



"Palmer was not treated well. Kurt didn’t manage it well; there was a lot of ego at play on the part of the GFA and now we are at the mercy of CAS," he told Graphic Sports.



"If things were handled well by this current FA and the aggrieved parties were given a hearing and brought on board, we would not have to contend with CAS," he explained.

Alhaji Raji, however, stated that the outcome of the case would not have any adverse effect on Ghana football and the Ghana Football Association.



"We must not be deceived that what is happening in Europe can happen in Ghana. Footballers in Europe are tested continuously but we don’t have the capacity for that in Ghana,” he stated.



"The FA has not been proactive enough. There is no correspondence between them and the Presidency for the safe re-opening of the various leagues.



“Clubs can’t play in an empty stadium; they won’t make any money,” he stressed.

