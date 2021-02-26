Parma boss seeking antidote for in-form Emmanuel Gyasi ahead of Spezia showdown

Emmanuel Gyasi, Ghanaian player

Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa is heavily plotting countermeasures against Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi when his side square off against Spezia Calcio on Saturday.

Gyasi has been turning heads in the Italian top-flight with the Eagles this term.



The Ghanaian forward has missed just one game in Serie A this season, playing 23 times and scoring 2 two goals, and 4 assists to his credit.



Ahead of Saturday’s clash against Parma, coach D'Aversa disclosed that he is mapping out a strategy to put breaks on the Ghanaian.

“I really liked Spezia against Milan and not only that, the Italian gave a very specific game identity regardless of who goes on the pitch.”



“Notoriously, Parma suffers a little from quick strikers so beyond the probable return of Nzola I believe that Agudelo and Gyasi can create some headaches and we will need to find the right countermeasures to the dynamism of the midfielders, certainly more than what was done in the last day at the Tardini with De Paul left completely free to invent in the final game.”