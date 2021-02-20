Patrick Twumasi will get better with time- Hannover midfielder Mike Frantz

Ghana international Patrick Twumasi

Hannover 96 midfielder, Mike Frantz has backed Ghanaian forward Patrick Twumasi to succeed at the club despite his struggles this season.

The Hannover forward has struggled to hit the ground running despite arriving as a high-profile player last summer.



Twumasi has netted only three times in the Bundesliga II and is currently out with an injury.



"It is clear that a player like him needs time. Everyone has to live with the pressure and deal with the fact that we want to be at the front, otherwise you don't have to play here,” said Frantz.

"But that's exactly what I meant earlier. Patrick was last in Turkey, before that in Spain. Football there is different from ours. It has nothing to do with the boy not wanting. He's very willing to learn and getting along better and better."



"I try to give the guys hints. Then I say in training: You, watch out! Try it differently!.”



Twumasi has played 18 times in all competitions in the ongoing campaign.