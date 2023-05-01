Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Jordan, Paintsil, Semenyo score for club

Jordan scored for Crystal Palace

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.

Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom detail the game minutes and performance of the players below:



Players to have scored



Joseph Paintsil scored his 15th goal of the season in Genk’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Belgium topflight league.



Jordan Ayew scored his third goal under manager Roy Hodgson in Crystal Palace’s win against West Ham in the Premier League.



Antoine Semenyo scored his first Premier League goal for Bournemouth in their 4-1 win over Leeds United .



Albert Adomah scored the winning goal for QPR as they defeated Stoke City in the English Championship.



Emmanuel Ntim climbed off the bench to score for Caen in their 2-1 loss to Le Havre in the French Ligue II.



Malachi Boateng scored in Queen’s Park 2-1 defeat to Morton in the Scottish League.



Kasim Adams scored for FC Basel in their 4-1 win over Winterthur in the Swiss Super League.



Alfred Duncan netted his first goal of the season in ACF Fiorentina big win over Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A on Sunday evening.



ENGLAND



Fellow Ghanaian compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp was also on the scoresheet in that 4-3 win



Kamaldeen Sulemana registered an assist in Southampton’s 3-1 loss to Newcastle United



Andre Ayew lasted 37 minutes in Nottingham Forest 2-1 loss to Brentford



In English Championship, Andy Yiadom captain Reading in their 1-1 draw with Wigan



In League One, Kwadwo Poku played in Peterborough’s game against Bristol Rovers which ended in a draw



Jojo Wollacott was on the bench in Charlton’s 3-2 win over Port Vale



SPAIN



In La Liga, Abdul Mumin came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Rayo Vallecano in their 4-0 loss to Elche



Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 loss to Villareal



ITALY

Emmanuel Gyasi saw 79 minutes of action for Spezia in their 2-0 defeat to Monza



FRANCE



In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they lost 2-1 to Lyon



Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens in their 1-1 draw with Bastia



GERMANY



In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played in Bochum’s 1-1 draw with Dortmund



In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 15 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 3-2 loss to Magdeburg



Stephan Ambrosius climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Karlsruher in their 3-2 loss to Dusseldorf



Braydon Marvin Manu and Patrick Pfeiffer were involved in Darmstadt 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel



ALBANIA



Abu Danladi saw 43 minutes of action for Bylis in their 2-0 loss to Laci



Alfred Mensah made a brief appearance in Partizani 2-1 win over Erzeni



AUSTRIA



Augustine Boakye came on as a substitute to play in Wolfsberger 2-0 win over Altach



BELGIUM



Denis Odoi was an unused substitute in the game for Club Brugge



Francis Abu played 90 minutes for Cercle Brugge against St.Liege which ended in a draw



BELARUS



Isaac Gyimah saw 53 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU as they lost 1-0 to FC Gomel



CHINA



Frank Acheampong played in Shenzhen 1-1 draw with Henan Songshan Longmen

CROATIA



Seth Amoateng played 60 minutes of action for Dragovoljac in their 2-2 draw against Rudes



CYPRUS



Majeed Waris played in Anorthosis 5-0 win over Doxa on Saturday



Benjamin Asamoah Akoto and Ernest Asante were involved in action for Doxa



Godsway Donyoh saw 65 minutes of acton for Apollon in their 1-0 win over AEK Larnaca



DENMARK



Ghanaian duo Lasso Coulibaly and Ibrahim Osman were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 1-0 to Aarhus



ESTONIA



Ernest Agyiri was in action for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Kalju



FINLAND



Kingsley Ofori and Terry Yegbe were in action for SJK in their 3-0 win over AC Oulu



Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah played in VPS game against Honka which ended in a draw



Edmund Arko-Mensah played 60 minutes for Honka



Clinton Antwi saw 13 minutes of action for KuPS in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn



GREECE



Stephan Kwabenna Hammond played in Levadiakos 2-2 draw with Panetolikos



ISRAEL



Patrick Twumasi was involved in Netanya’s 2-0 win over Ashdod



Montari Kamaheni and Ebenezer Mamatah were in action for Ashdod



Richard Boateng played in Maccabi Bnei Raina 3-1 loss to Kiryat Shmona



MALAYASIA



Jordan Mintah played 45 minutes for Terenggau in their 2-1 defeat to Sri Pahang



MOLDOVA

Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were involved in Sheriff Tiraspol 1-1 draw with Petrocub



NORWAY



Salomon Owusu and Leonard Owusu were in action for Odds BK against Rosenborg



PORTUGAL



Emmanuel Boateng saw 83 minutes of action for Rio Ave in their 1-0 win over Arouca



Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their 1-0 win over Casa Pia



RUSSIA



Joel Fameyeh saw 87 minutes of action for Rubin Kazan in their 3-1 win over SKA Khabarovsk



SERBIA



Sadick Abubakar played 90 minutes for Radnik as they won 1-0 against Napredak



Osman Bukari lasted 65 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 4-0 win over Cukaricki



Samuel Owusu saw 70 minutes of action for Cukaricki



SCOTLAND



SLOVAKIA



Malik Abubakari saw 13 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 1-0 win over Trnava



Samuel Gidi played 45 minutes for Zilina in their 1-1 draw with Banska Bystica



SLOVENIA



Ahmed Ankrah was in action for ND Gorcia in their 1-1 draw with Domzale



SOUTH AFRICA



Isaac Sackey saw 83 minutes of action for Umranyiespor as they lost 1-0 to Alanyaspor



SWEDEN



Michael Baidoo played 90 minutes for Elfsborg in their 1-0 win over Mjallby



Ghanaian duo Mohammaed Naeem and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they lost 2-0 to Brommapojkarna

Mensiro made a brief appearance for Ostersund in their 1-0 win over Oster



Nathaniel Adjei was in action in Hammarby’s 1-0 loss to Malmo FF



Nasiru Moro played 90 minutes for Orebro in their 3-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw with Servette



TURKEY



Philip Awuku saw 90 minutes of action for Tuzlaspor against Eyupspor which ended in a dra w



Samuel Tetteh played 85 minutes for Bandisrmaspor in their 3-3 draw with Altinordu



USA



In MLS, Yaw Yeboah played the full throttle for Columbus Crew as they lost 2-1 to Inter Miami



Harrison Afful saw 80 minutes of action for Charlotte in their 3-0 loss to DC United



Emmanuel Boateng scored in New England Revolution’s 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati



Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes in San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 draw with Austin FC



Lalas Abubakar saw 90 minutes of action in Colorado Rapids game against Vancouver Whitecaps which ended in a draw



In Championship, Rashid Tetteh was in action for FC Tulsa in their 1-1 draw with Sacramento Republic



Solomon Asante saw 90 minutes of action for Indy Eleven in their 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh



Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antino in their 1-1 draw with Las Vegas Lights



Wahab Ackwei played in Rio Grande game against Monterey Bay which ended in a draw



Dennis Dowouna played the full throttle for Miami FC against Oakland Roots which ended in a draw.