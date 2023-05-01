Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad: Jordan, Paintsil, Semenyo score for club

GHANAsoccernet.com brings you a comprehensive report on the Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad in their respective leagues over the weekend.
Our reporter and analyst Herbert Boakye Yiadom detail the game minutes and performance of the players below:
Players to have scored
Joseph Paintsil scored his 15th goal of the season in Genk’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge in the Belgium topflight league.
Jordan Ayew scored his third goal under manager Roy Hodgson in Crystal Palace’s win against West Ham in the Premier League.
Antoine Semenyo scored his first Premier League goal for Bournemouth in their 4-1 win over Leeds United .
Albert Adomah scored the winning goal for QPR as they defeated Stoke City in the English Championship.
Emmanuel Ntim climbed off the bench to score for Caen in their 2-1 loss to Le Havre in the French Ligue II.
Malachi Boateng scored in Queen’s Park 2-1 defeat to Morton in the Scottish League.
Kasim Adams scored for FC Basel in their 4-1 win over Winterthur in the Swiss Super League.
Alfred Duncan netted his first goal of the season in ACF Fiorentina big win over Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A on Sunday evening.
ENGLAND
In Premier League, Jordan Ayew scored his third goal under manager Roy Hodgson in Crystal Palace’s win against West Ham.
Fellow Ghanaian compatriot Jeffrey Schlupp was also on the scoresheet in that 4-3 win
Antoine Semenyo scored his first Premier League goal for Bournemouth in their 4-1 win over Leeds United
Kamaldeen Sulemana registered an assist in Southampton’s 3-1 loss to Newcastle United
Andre Ayew lasted 37 minutes in Nottingham Forest 2-1 loss to Brentford
In English Championship, Andy Yiadom captain Reading in their 1-1 draw with Wigan
Albert Adomah scored the winning goal for QPR as they defeated Stoke City
In League One, Kwadwo Poku played in Peterborough’s game against Bristol Rovers which ended in a draw
Jojo Wollacott was on the bench in Charlton’s 3-2 win over Port Vale
SPAIN
In La Liga, Abdul Mumin came on as a substitute to play 45 minutes for Rayo Vallecano in their 4-0 loss to Elche
Joseph Aidoo played 90 minutes in Celta Vigo’s 3-1 loss to Villareal
ITALY
In Serie A, Alfred Duncan netted his first goal of the season in ACF Fiorentina big win over Sampdoria in the Italian Serie A on Sunday evening.
Emmanuel Gyasi saw 79 minutes of action for Spezia in their 2-0 defeat to Monza
FRANCE
In Ligue 1, Alexander Djiku was in action for Strasbourg as they lost 2-1 to Lyon
In Ligue II, Emmanuel Ntim climbed off the bench to score for Caen in their 2-1 loss to Le Havre
Nicholas Opoku played the full throttle for Amiens in their 1-1 draw with Bastia
GERMANY
In Bundesliga, Christopher Antwi-Adjei played in Bochum’s 1-1 draw with Dortmund
In Bundesliga II, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer saw 15 minutes of action for Hamburg in their 3-2 loss to Magdeburg
Stephan Ambrosius climbed off the bench to play 23 minutes for Karlsruher in their 3-2 loss to Dusseldorf
Braydon Marvin Manu and Patrick Pfeiffer were involved in Darmstadt 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel
ALBANIA
Abu Danladi saw 43 minutes of action for Bylis in their 2-0 loss to Laci
Alfred Mensah made a brief appearance in Partizani 2-1 win over Erzeni
AUSTRIA
Augustine Boakye came on as a substitute to play in Wolfsberger 2-0 win over Altach
BELGIUM
In Jupiler Pro League, Joseph Paintsil scored his 15th goal of the season in Genk’s 3-1 win over Club Brugge
Denis Odoi was an unused substitute in the game for Club Brugge
Francis Abu played 90 minutes for Cercle Brugge against St.Liege which ended in a draw
BELARUS
Isaac Gyimah saw 53 minutes of action for Energetik-BGU as they lost 1-0 to FC Gomel
CHINA
Frank Acheampong played in Shenzhen 1-1 draw with Henan Songshan Longmen
CROATIA
Seth Amoateng played 60 minutes of action for Dragovoljac in their 2-2 draw against Rudes
CYPRUS
Majeed Waris played in Anorthosis 5-0 win over Doxa on Saturday
Benjamin Asamoah Akoto and Ernest Asante were involved in action for Doxa
Godsway Donyoh saw 65 minutes of acton for Apollon in their 1-0 win over AEK Larnaca
DENMARK
Ghanaian duo Lasso Coulibaly and Ibrahim Osman were in action for Nordsjaelland as they lost 1-0 to Aarhus
ESTONIA
Ernest Agyiri was in action for Levadia in their 1-0 win over Kalju
FINLAND
Kingsley Ofori and Terry Yegbe were in action for SJK in their 3-0 win over AC Oulu
Prosper Ahiabu and Baba Mensah played in VPS game against Honka which ended in a draw
Edmund Arko-Mensah played 60 minutes for Honka
Clinton Antwi saw 13 minutes of action for KuPS in their 2-0 win over Mariehamn
GREECE
Stephan Kwabenna Hammond played in Levadiakos 2-2 draw with Panetolikos
ISRAEL
Patrick Twumasi was involved in Netanya’s 2-0 win over Ashdod
Montari Kamaheni and Ebenezer Mamatah were in action for Ashdod
Richard Boateng played in Maccabi Bnei Raina 3-1 loss to Kiryat Shmona
MALAYASIA
Jordan Mintah played 45 minutes for Terenggau in their 2-1 defeat to Sri Pahang
MOLDOVA
Razak Abalora and Patrick Kpozo were involved in Sheriff Tiraspol 1-1 draw with Petrocub
NORWAY
Salomon Owusu and Leonard Owusu were in action for Odds BK against Rosenborg
PORTUGAL
Emmanuel Boateng saw 83 minutes of action for Rio Ave in their 1-0 win over Arouca
Issah Abass was in action for Chaves in their 1-0 win over Casa Pia
RUSSIA
Joel Fameyeh saw 87 minutes of action for Rubin Kazan in their 3-1 win over SKA Khabarovsk
SERBIA
Sadick Abubakar played 90 minutes for Radnik as they won 1-0 against Napredak
Osman Bukari lasted 65 minutes for Crvena Zvezda in their 4-0 win over Cukaricki
Samuel Owusu saw 70 minutes of action for Cukaricki
SCOTLAND
Malachi Boateng scored in Queen’s Park 2-1 defeat to Morton
SLOVAKIA
Malik Abubakari saw 13 minutes of action for Slovan Brastislava in their 1-0 win over Trnava
Samuel Gidi played 45 minutes for Zilina in their 1-1 draw with Banska Bystica
SLOVENIA
Ahmed Ankrah was in action for ND Gorcia in their 1-1 draw with Domzale
SOUTH AFRICA
Isaac Sackey saw 83 minutes of action for Umranyiespor as they lost 1-0 to Alanyaspor
SWEDEN
Michael Baidoo played 90 minutes for Elfsborg in their 1-0 win over Mjallby
Ghanaian duo Mohammaed Naeem and Phil Ofosu-Ayeh were in action for Halmstad as they lost 2-0 to Brommapojkarna
Mensiro made a brief appearance for Ostersund in their 1-0 win over Oster
Nathaniel Adjei was in action in Hammarby’s 1-0 loss to Malmo FF
Nasiru Moro played 90 minutes for Orebro in their 3-0 win over AFC Eskilstuna
SWITZERLAND
In Swiss League, Kasim Adams scored for FC Basel in their 4-1 win over Winterthur
Lawrence Ati-Zigi was in post for St.Gallen in their 1-1 draw with Servette
TURKEY
Philip Awuku saw 90 minutes of action for Tuzlaspor against Eyupspor which ended in a dra w
Samuel Tetteh played 85 minutes for Bandisrmaspor in their 3-3 draw with Altinordu
USA
In MLS, Yaw Yeboah played the full throttle for Columbus Crew as they lost 2-1 to Inter Miami
Harrison Afful saw 80 minutes of action for Charlotte in their 3-0 loss to DC United
Emmanuel Boateng scored in New England Revolution’s 1-1 draw with FC Cincinnati
Jonathan Mensah played 90 minutes in San Jose Earthquakes 2-2 draw with Austin FC
Lalas Abubakar saw 90 minutes of action in Colorado Rapids game against Vancouver Whitecaps which ended in a draw
In Championship, Rashid Tetteh was in action for FC Tulsa in their 1-1 draw with Sacramento Republic
Solomon Asante saw 90 minutes of action for Indy Eleven in their 1-1 draw with Pittsburgh
Mohammed Abu was in action for San Antino in their 1-1 draw with Las Vegas Lights
Wahab Ackwei played in Rio Grande game against Monterey Bay which ended in a draw
Dennis Dowouna played the full throttle for Miami FC against Oakland Roots which ended in a draw.