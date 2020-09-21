Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Jordan Ayew missed a penalty

Mohammed Kudus was named man of the match in his first full competitive debut for Ajax game against Waalwijk which ended 3-0.



Mohammed Nasiru scored for Levski Sofia in their 3-0 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia



Asumah Abubakar scored a brace for Kriens in their 3-1 win over Xamax



Emmanuel Toku scored in Fremad Amager’s 4-0 win over Hvidovre IF



Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad



ENGLAND



In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday. Ayew missed a penalty in that game.



Schlupp provided an assist in the game to help Palace beat Man United at home



Mohammed Salisu was not included in the match day squad for Southampton against Tottenham



In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the entire duration as Swansea City were held at home by Birmingham



Andy Yiadom missed Reading’s 2-0 win over Barnsley



SPAIN



In the La Liga, Jospeh Aidoo played full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-1 win over Valencia



In the La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng lasted the entire duration for Real Oviedo as they drew against Mirandes

Baba Iddrisu saw 90 minutes of action for Mallorca as they drew against Espanyol



ITALY



In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan lasted the entire duration for Fiorentina in the 1-0 win over Torino



GERMANY



In the Bundesliga II, Opoku Ampomah was red carded in Dusseldorf 2-1 defeat to Hamburger



Christopher Adjei-Antwi played 88 minutes for Paderborn in their 1-0 defeat to Holstein Kiel



Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw against Osnabruck



David Atanga was on the bench for Holstein Kiel



Kelvin Ofori climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Dusseldorf



Aaron Opoku made a brief appearance for Hamburger



FRANCE



In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris played 67 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Dijon



John Boye played 90 minutes for FC Metz as they recorded a 2-1 win over Reims



In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah lasted the entire duration in the game for Pau FC as they lost 1-0 to Guingamp



Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicolas Opoku both featured for Amiens as they picked a point against Chateauroux

AUSTRIA



In the Austria Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Salzburg in their 4-1 win over Altach



BELARUS



Dennis Tetteh and Francis Narh featured for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-0 win over Shakhtyor Soligorsk on Sunday in the Belarusian top-flight



BELGIUM



Kamal Sowah featured for OH Leuven as they lost 3-1 to Oostende



Osman Bukari saw 23 minutes of action for Gent in their 1-0 win over Mouscron



Eric Ocansey saw 61 minutes of action Kortrijk as they lost 2-1 to St.Leige



Daniel Opare was on the bench for Waregem as they lost 6-0 to Club Brugge



BULGARIA



DENMARK



In the Danish Super League, Isaac Atanga scored to rescue Norsdjaelland from defeat as they drew against Odense



In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku scored in Fremad Amager’s 4-0 win over Hvidovre IF. The Ghana midfielder has now scored two goals in two games for his side



FINLAND

Jude Arthur saw 78 minutes of action for SJK in their 1-0 win over Inter Turku



Anthony Annan was on the bench for Inter Tuku in that game



Nana Boateng scored for KUPS in their 2-0 win over Rovaniemi



In the Ykkonen, Abu Sanunu came on a substitute to play 17 minutes for KPV Kokkola in their 2-1 win over AC Oulu



NETHERLANDS



Mohammed Kudus was named man of the match in Ajax’s game against Waalwijk which ended 3-0 in favor of Ajax



John Yeboah climbed off the bench to score on his Dutch Eredivisie debut as Willem II Tilburg posted a comprehensive 4-0 win over Heracles on Sunday.



POLAND



Yaw Yeboah played 78 minutes for Wisla in their 3-0 defeat to Wisla Plock



PORTUGAL



Abdul Mumin saw his debut for Victoria Guimaraes end in defeat to Belenenses.



Joseph Amoah and Alhassan Wakaso did not make the match day squad for Victoria Guimaraes



SWEDEN



Enock Adu last the entire duration for AIK in their 3-0 win over Hammarby



SLOVAKIA

Edmund Addo lasted 68 minutes in the game for Senica as they lost 4-2 to Dun.Streda



SWITZERLAND



Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Sion



In the Challenge League, Asumah Abubakar scored a brace for Kriens in their 3-1 win over Xamax



TURKEY



Afriyie Acquah played the entire duration for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-1 draw against Goztepe



Benjamin Tetteh was not included in the match day squad for Yeni Malatyaspor



Isaac Cofie came on a substitute to play 34 minutes for Sivasspor as they defeated Erzurum BB 2-1



Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Besiktas as they were held at home by Antalyaspor



USA



In the MLS, Harrison Afful, and Jonathan Mensah featured in Columbus Crew 2-0 win over Nashville SC



Latif Blessing played 90 minutes for Los Angeles FC as they lost by 3-0 to Seattle Sounders

