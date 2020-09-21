0
Performance of Ghanaian Players Abroad wrap-up

Mon, 21 Sep 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana’s leading football website brings to you the performance of Ghanaian players across the globe as the 2020/21 football season kicks off amid the pandemic

Every weekend your European football specialist Herbert Boakye Yiadom will bring you a comprehensive report on how Ghanaian players performed abroad in their respective leagues as football restarts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mohammed Kudus was named man of the match in his first full competitive debut for Ajax game against Waalwijk which ended 3-0.

Mohammed Nasiru scored for Levski Sofia in their 3-0 win over CSKA 1948 Sofia

Asumah Abubakar scored a brace for Kriens in their 3-1 win over Xamax

Emmanuel Toku scored in Fremad Amager’s 4-0 win over Hvidovre IF

Below is a comprehensive report on the performance of players abroad

ENGLAND

In the Premier League, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew featured for Crystal Palace in their 3-1 win over Manchester United on Saturday. Ayew missed a penalty in that game.

Schlupp provided an assist in the game to help Palace beat Man United at home

Mohammed Salisu was not included in the match day squad for Southampton against Tottenham

In the Championship, Andre Ayew played the entire duration as Swansea City were held at home by Birmingham

Andy Yiadom missed Reading’s 2-0 win over Barnsley

SPAIN

In the La Liga, Jospeh Aidoo played full throttle for Celta Vigo in their 2-1 win over Valencia

In the La Liga 2, Samuel Obeng lasted the entire duration for Real Oviedo as they drew against Mirandes

Baba Iddrisu saw 90 minutes of action for Mallorca as they drew against Espanyol

ITALY

In the Serie A, Alfred Duncan lasted the entire duration for Fiorentina in the 1-0 win over Torino

GERMANY

In the Bundesliga II, Opoku Ampomah was red carded in Dusseldorf 2-1 defeat to Hamburger

Christopher Adjei-Antwi played 88 minutes for Paderborn in their 1-0 defeat to Holstein Kiel

Hans Nunoo Sarpei played 90 minutes for Greuther Furth in their 1-1 draw against Osnabruck

David Atanga was on the bench for Holstein Kiel

Kelvin Ofori climbed off the bench to play 29 minutes for Dusseldorf

Aaron Opoku made a brief appearance for Hamburger

FRANCE

In the Ligue 1, Majeed Waris played 67 minutes for Strasbourg in their 1-0 win over Dijon

John Boye played 90 minutes for FC Metz as they recorded a 2-1 win over Reims

In the Ligue 2, Ebenezer Assifiuah lasted the entire duration in the game for Pau FC as they lost 1-0 to Guingamp

Emmanuel Lomotey and Nicolas Opoku both featured for Amiens as they picked a point against Chateauroux

AUSTRIA

In the Austria Bundesliga, Majeed Ashimeru climbed off the bench to play 14 minutes for Salzburg in their 4-1 win over Altach

BELARUS

Dennis Tetteh and Francis Narh featured for Slavia Mozyr in their 1-0 win over Shakhtyor Soligorsk on Sunday in the Belarusian top-flight

BELGIUM

Kamal Sowah featured for OH Leuven as they lost 3-1 to Oostende

Osman Bukari saw 23 minutes of action for Gent in their 1-0 win over Mouscron

Eric Ocansey saw 61 minutes of action Kortrijk as they lost 2-1 to St.Leige

Daniel Opare was on the bench for Waregem as they lost 6-0 to Club Brugge

BULGARIA

DENMARK

In the Danish Super League, Isaac Atanga scored to rescue Norsdjaelland from defeat as they drew against Odense

In the First Division, Emmanuel Toku scored in Fremad Amager’s 4-0 win over Hvidovre IF. The Ghana midfielder has now scored two goals in two games for his side

FINLAND

Jude Arthur saw 78 minutes of action for SJK in their 1-0 win over Inter Turku

Anthony Annan was on the bench for Inter Tuku in that game

Nana Boateng scored for KUPS in their 2-0 win over Rovaniemi

In the Ykkonen, Abu Sanunu came on a substitute to play 17 minutes for KPV Kokkola in their 2-1 win over AC Oulu

NETHERLANDS

John Yeboah climbed off the bench to score on his Dutch Eredivisie debut as Willem II Tilburg posted a comprehensive 4-0 win over Heracles on Sunday.

POLAND

Yaw Yeboah played 78 minutes for Wisla in their 3-0 defeat to Wisla Plock

PORTUGAL

Abdul Mumin saw his debut for Victoria Guimaraes end in defeat to Belenenses.

Joseph Amoah and Alhassan Wakaso did not make the match day squad for Victoria Guimaraes

SWEDEN

Enock Adu last the entire duration for AIK in their 3-0 win over Hammarby

SLOVAKIA

Edmund Addo lasted 68 minutes in the game for Senica as they lost 4-2 to Dun.Streda

SWITZERLAND

Lawrence Ati-Zigi featured for St.Gallen in their 1-0 win over Sion

In the Challenge League, Asumah Abubakar scored a brace for Kriens in their 3-1 win over Xamax

TURKEY

Afriyie Acquah played the entire duration for Yeni Malatyaspor in their 1-1 draw against Goztepe

Benjamin Tetteh was not included in the match day squad for Yeni Malatyaspor

Isaac Cofie came on a substitute to play 34 minutes for Sivasspor as they defeated Erzurum BB 2-1

Bernard Mensah played 90 minutes for Besiktas as they were held at home by Antalyaspor

USA

In the MLS, Harrison Afful, and Jonathan Mensah featured in Columbus Crew 2-0 win over Nashville SC

Latif Blessing played 90 minutes for Los Angeles FC as they lost by 3-0 to Seattle Sounders

