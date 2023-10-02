Performance of Ghanaian players abroad: Jordan Ayew excels as Paintsil, Sowah score for clubs

Jordan Ayew was great for Palace

Ghanaian players abroad were in action over the weekend, with some of them producing top performances.

Joseph Paintsil scored his second league goal of the season for Genk as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Westerlo while Kamal Sowah bagged the winner for Standard Liege against OH Leuven.



Here’s footballghana.com’s wrap of the performance of Ghanaian players abroad.



Premier League Round 7



Tariq Lamptey was a second-half substitute as Brighton suffered a 6-1 defeat to Aston Villa.



Thomas Partey was still out with injury while Antoine Semenyo made a substitute appearance for Bournemouth in Arsenal’s 4-0 win.



Jordan Ayew starred for Crystal Palace as they shocked Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford, with Jeffrey Schlupp being subbed off in the second half.

Mohammed Kudus came on for the final 18 minutes of the game as West Ham won 2-0 against Sheffield United.



LaLiga round 7



Abdul Mumin missed Rayo Vallecano’s 2-2 draw against Mallorca because of a red card.



Iñaki Williams played the entire match for Athletic Club as they lost 3-0 to Real Sociedad.



Baba Iddrisu came on early for Almeria as they gave away a 3-0 lead to draw 3-3.



Bundesliga round 6

Christopher Antwi-Adjei was subbed on in the seventh minute as Bochum lost 3-1 to Monchengladbach.



Braydon Manu missed Darmstadt’s 4-2 win over Werder Bremen because of injury.



Patric Pfeiffer played the full match for Augsburg as they lost 2-0 at Freiburg. Kofi Kyereh missed the match because of injury.



Serie A Round 7



Emmanuel Gyasi was an unused substitute for Empoli in their 3-0 defeat to Bologna.



Caleb Ekuban missed Geneo’s 2-2 draw against Udinese.

French Ligue 1 Round 7



Salis Abdul Samed came off the bench after the hour mark as Lens beat Strasbourg 1-0.



Alidu Seidu played the entire game as Clermont Foot held PSG to a goalless draw.



Mohammed Salisu missed Monaco’s 3-2 win over Marseille because of his groin injury.



Ernest Nuamah was a second-half substitute as Lyon lost 2-0 at Reims.



Belgium Pro League Round 9

Isaac Nuhu scored for Eupen in their 3-1 loss to Anderlecht. Majeed Ashimeru and Francis Amuzu missed the game for Anderlecht.



Kamal Sowah scored the winning goal for Standard Liege in their 2-1 win over OH Leuven. Nathan Opoku missed the game because of an injury.



Joseph Paintsil scored his second league goal of the season for Genk as they drew 3-3 against Westerlo. Christopher Bonsu Baah was sent off just before half time.