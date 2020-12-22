Phase Two of Hearts of Oak Pobiman Academy Project takes off

The Hearts of Oak Pobiman Project

The second phase of the Accra Hearts of Oak Pobiman Project is set to take off at the construction site.

The first phase which was carried out by local contractors have been completed within three months.



Turkish Construction firm Prefabex will carry out works on the second phase.



The club has released pictures of materials to have arrived at the site to be used for the works.



Turkish firm, Prefabex Limited are expected to complete the project in six weeks time.



The Ultra Modern Training Complex, when completed, will be housed with Staff Residence, Senior Housing Unit, GYM, Training Centers (Pitches), Laundry, Swimming Pool, Lockers, Toilet Facilities, Kitchen and Dining Hall.

Phase 2 of our Pobiman Academy Project to start soon. Project materials are in.



Materials ?



Contractors ?



Ready to take off.#PositiveEnergy#AHOSC pic.twitter.com/aO6atQjwFj — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) December 21, 2020