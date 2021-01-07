Phil Ofosu-Ayeh resumes training after 20-month lay off

Black Stars defender, Phil Ofosu Ayeh

Ghana defender, Phil Ofosu Ayeh has taken a significant step in his recovery process after being out of action for a longer spell.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers defender played his last game in March 2019 where he got injured.



He was on loan to German Bundesliga II Wurzburger Kickers.



“Suddenly I felt a sting under my heel. I had pain. I then went to see doctors in Munich, Birmingham, and London. All over. Doctors from Portugal came to Wolverhampton. My nerves were checked, I was with an osteopath and got various opinions. But nobody could help me. ", he said in an interview.



Ofosu-Ayeh after the expiration of his contract with Wolves left for Switzerland where he met a therapist through a former teammate Salim Khelifi.

"Dejan puts so much heart and soul into his work. That's incredible, I'm very grateful to him. After a month with him, I was almost pain-free. "



"I am very grateful for that. Now I'm ready for higher tasks, ”says the full-back.



Ofosu Ayeh who has capped once for the Black Stars has resumed training after almost 20 months of pain,



He currently trains with FC Bulach, Red Star in Zurich, and YF Juventus.