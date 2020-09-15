Sports News

“Players don’t want to play for Ghana because of Juju”- George Amoako

George Amoako is a GFA Executive Council Member

Several Ghanaian players who play for clubs abroad are disinterested in playing for the national team because of juju and other negative tendencies, a Ghana FA official has revealed.

George Amoako, a GFA Executive Council Member has disclosed that, most of the Ghanaian players in Europe are unwilling to play for Ghana due to certain perceptions and long-held notions about Ghana and African football.



Ghana has a history of convincing Ghanaian players born and/or raised abroad to switch allegiance and play for the Black Stars.



The cases of Quincy Owusu Abeyie, Emmanuel Frimpong, Kevin Prince Boateng, Akwasi Appiah among others are clear examples.



With the Ghana FA still engaging current active players about such a switch, George Amoako has revealed the frustrations that the National team officials have encountered in their efforts.



In an interview with Kumasi based Nhyira FM, the Black Stars management committee Chairman disclosed that, these players are not too convinced about playing for Ghana because of some erroneous perceptions that need to be corrected.

“There are a lot of perceptions about how Ghanaian footballers play the game,” Amoako told Nhyira FM.



“Destructive tendencies in the game, those who deliberately want to injure you and cut short your career.



“Then the usual unending speculations, especially about Ghanaian players using juju to play football.



“Even those who were raised here and go to Europe to play there, most of them because of juju don’t want to play for Ghana.



“Its a very big problem we are trying to unravel and make right,” he concluded.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.