Players must learn how to run the business side of football - Marcel Desailly

Former French International, Marcel Desailly

Former French International, Marcel Desailly has emphasized the need for footballers to seek education.

Marcel Desailly who won the 1998 World Cup with France stated that the playing life span of a footballer is uncertain hence players must get themselves educated as a backup plan.



Reminiscing his days in a football academy in France, the UEFA Champions League winner disclosed that only three players from his academy which included himself were able to make it successfully as professional players as the others fell along the way but managed to stay aloft thanks to education.



“Education is key, first of all, as a player, because you are not sure you will make it in football,” Desailly said on the Touch of France show monitored by GhanaWeb.



He narrated, “From 13-years-old to professional, there were 13 players who came through and only 3 made it. Didier Deschamps, myself and Xavier Gravlin. So you have to learn and have a backup for your future.”

Marcel Desailly who now owns a number of businesses both in France and Ghana stated that professional players have an audacious task of managing their assets and it's only education that can ensure they have financial independence after retirement.



According to him, education thought him how to put out three different images of himself and how he is perceived in the media.



He stated, “If you succeed, you have to run the business side of football in terms of image and investments. You need to learn how to protect yourself, [with education] you will learn how to talk to the media.”