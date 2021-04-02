Playing football in Ghana is really tough - Jacob Kingston

Accra Great Olympics striker, Jacob Kingston has described Ghana’s football terrain as very tough.

According to the son of former Ghana International, Laryea Kingston, the desire for players to seek greener pastures abroad means players put in their best to ensure that they attract the interest of scouts and agents.



Comparing his early days in the United Kingdom to that of Ghana, Jacob Kingston who grew up playing football in Scotland stated in an interview with Ghanaweb that, due to the abundance of opportunities accompanied with playing football abroad, players are able to play with ease.



“Ghana is really tough because everybody wants to make it but outside it's more fluid and there are more opportunities and stuff,” Jacob stated.



Although Jacob aspires to play for Arsenal in the future he believes his decision to start his career in Ghana was a good one because “I would say, it’s good to play in Ghana because I have learnt to be strong and hard.”

Jacob Kingston would feature for Great Olympics in the remainder of the Ghana Premier League season having joined the club from KingStep FC.



