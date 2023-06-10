Playing in Algeria is nothing new to me - Maxwell Baakoh

Midfielder, Maxwell Baakoh

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Maxwell Baakoh has downplayed any fears about playing in Algeria, claiming that he is not accustomed to the country.

Baakoh, who has experienced many obstacles during his career, is relishing the opportunity to play in Algeria.



Baakoh formerly played in the Ghana Premier League for Karela United.



He then joined Asante Kotoko and represented the Porcupine Warriors in the CAF Intercontinental Championship.



Maxwell Baakoh currently plays for USM Khenchela in the Algerian Ligue 1. He has made 20 appearances and scored three goals in the top flight.

“I am performing well here by the grace of God but is all about hardwork, discipline, dedication and determination. Playing in Algeria is nothing new to me because I’ve played in Egypt and Jordan,” he told Ghanasportspage.com



“I have made up my mind to do my best wherever I go. Is about discipline, dedication and my determination. It has helped me a lot. I always listen to the instructions of my coaches and my teammates because they play here,"



“This is the most difficult season in my life because I lost my big brother and my grandmother also died just in two weeks so it was really difficult but I didn’t allow it to overcome me. I kept on going, kept my focus and patience,"



“Most of the clubs I played against this season have showed interest in me because of my hardwork but we are waiting for the season to end.”