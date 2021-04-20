Police Ladies FC labours to pick a point against Sea Lions at home

The game played at the McDan La Town Park on Sunday saw Police Ladies put up a spirited performance

Police Ladies FC laboured to rally from behind to pick a point in a 2-2 drawn match against Sea Lions in match-day nine of the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The game played at the McDan La Town Park on Sunday saw Police Ladies put up a spirited performance in the second half against struggling Sea Lions to smile home with a point.



It was the visitors, Sea Lions who scored first courtesy a brace from Elizabeth Owusua in the 35 and 37 minutes, but, their joy of securing the maximum points was short-lived in the second half when the opponents came back stronger.



Owusua capitalised on a defensive blunder to punish the Police lads.



The lead soared the Lions’ confidence which became a difficult moment for Police ladies in the first half failing to find their passing rhythm together.

Before recess, Police Ladies’ El-Shaddai Acheampong maneuvered herself into the opponent’s 18-yard box but her shot at goal was feeble to beat Lions’ goal, Rosina Tettey who was resolute in post for her side.



The second half started with aggressiveness from both sides fighting in search of a goal but all the effort was cut off until the dying minute of the match.



On the 86th minute, substitutes Henrietta Annie pulled one back for Police Ladies before Josephine Boateng’s expertly taken penalty kick on the stroke of regulation time to draw parity with the Elmina-based club.



Sea Lions’ Cecelia Hagan was named the NASCO player of the game.

Herein full results in match-day nine



Match Day 9 results



Northern Zone



Prisons 0-1 Ashtown

Pearl pia 0-0 Ampem Darkoa



Fabulous 2-2 Supreme



KUSA 0-0 Northern Ladies



Southern Zone

Police Ladies 2-2 Sea Lions



Hasaacas 3-0 Immigration ladies



LadyStrikers 2-3 Thunder Queens



Berry Ladies 1-0 Soccer Intellectuals