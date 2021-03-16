Police storm Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensah apartment over rape accusation

Ostersund defender, Samuel Mensiro Mensah

The Swedish police recently stormed the apartment of Ostersund defender Samuel Mensiro Mensah with a false rape accusation, footballghana.com can exclusively report.

They later realized the error of their ways, letting Mensiro go.



Mensiro, footballghana.com understands was 400km away from the place the crime was committed and the police had no option but to let the Ghanaian go.



The event had a mark on him and he considered leaving the sport altogether.

"I was overwhelmed and considered quitting football," he said after the incident.



The 31-year-old joined his current club in 2016.