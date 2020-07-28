Sports News

President Akufo-Addo has football at heart - Dr Nsiah Asare

President Nana Akufo-Addo with the Black Stars

Contrary to claims by some persons within the football industry that the current government does not value football that is why restrictions have still been placed on football despite the easing of many sectors.

Presidential advisor on health, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare has debunked those assertions saying that the President is a football person and has the beautiful game at heart.



He has, however, told actors in football to be patient as things are been done in phases and as has been started with the national teams it will get to clubs.



"Government have much interest in football. Everything we do as government is in phases reason we have allowed for national teams to train for now," he told Kumasi FM.

"We are in talks with the MOYS and the GFA on the resumption of the league.The government wants every sector of the economy to function normally.We do not want to rush in doing things,reason why we are doing it in phases.



"President Akuffo Addo has football at heart,he is a football person and wants to see its return but not in a manner that will resurrect other problem," he added.



Two female national teams the Black Maidens and the Black Princesses have been given permission to start training ahead of assignments in the months of September.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.