President Akufo-Addo organizes fundraiser for Black Stars

The President in a picture with the team

Source: Happy FM

Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is organizing a fundraiser event to solicit funds for the senior national football team the Black Stars ahead of their respective competitions.

The event is being attended by Chief Executive Officers of State institutions, the Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif and the GFA president Kurt Okraku at the Jubilee House.



Other invitees to the all-important event are the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Attah, Minister of Youth and Sports Ussif Mustapha, Chief Executive officers of some selected state institutions from the extractive sector, including Ghana Gas, Ghana National Petroleum, Goldfields Ghana, and many others.

Minister of Sports Mustapha Ussif is expected to deliver the opening address, while the President of Ghana will launch the fundraising drive, with Kurt Okraku saying the vote of thanks.



The Chief executives will be made to sign a pledge form to support the Black Stars, while others will be talked into sponsoring the Team.