Pressure on Ghana to beat Madagascar on Sunday to stay top of Group E after Angola's win over CAR

Angola Team Fans Angola beat the Central African Republic 2-1 in their Group E game

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: footballghana.com

All eyes are on Ghana on Sunday as they take on Madagascar in a tough test of their ability to maintain their dominance in Group E.

The Central African Republic (CAR) was soundly defeated by Angola, which increases the pressure on Ghana to earn a significant win and maintain their group-leading position.

Ghana must gather every ounce of its strength to defeat Madagascar and secure its place at the summit as the fight for qualification heats up.

Angola beat the Central African Republic 2-1 in their Group E game at Stade de la Reunification on Saturday.

Kialonda Gaspar of the Palancas Negras scored the first goal in the 12th minute, but Geoffrey Kondogbia of the Central African Republic scored the equalizer in the 46th.

However, Angola capitalized on Dominique Youfeigane's straight red card to score the game-winning goal in the 85th minute.

The match against Madagascar will take place at Stade Kianja Barea in Antananarivo.

Group E standings:

Ghana - 8

Angola - 8

CAR - 8

Madagascar - 1

