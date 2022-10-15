1
Prince Opoku Agyemang scores again for Dohuk FC

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 14 At 20.12.10.webp Prince Opoku Agyemang

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored his second goal for his new team, Dohuk FC, in the Iraq Super League.

The forward joined his current team from Bibiani Gold Stars during the 2022 summer transfer window.

In the Iraq Super League, he scored his second goal of the season as his team defeated Al Diwaniya 1-0.

The lanky forward joined Duhok SC for an undisclosed fee. Opoku Agyemang scored six goals in his 15-game appearances for Bibiani Gold Stars in his debut season last season.

Agyemang was named in the Ghana Black Stars B squad that played at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal. During the preparatory matches for the tournament, he scored a total of 10 goals in 5 games for the side which was managed by coach Maxwell Konadu.

Duhok Football Club (Duhok FC) was founded by the youth of Duhok city when three teams joined together to establish the club on 14 December 1970.

Duhok SC's biggest rivals are also their neighbours Zakho SC

Source: footballghana.com
