Prisons service commiserates with the family of late Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu as part of his philanthrophy worked closely with the Ghana Prisons Service

Delegates from the Ghana Prisons Service has paid a visit to the family house of the late Ghanaian international footballer Christian Atsu Twasam to commiserate with the family.

Christian Atsu's philanthropic work through the crime check Foundation paid fines for 113 prison inmates (96 males and 17 females) and got them released from prison.



He successfully reintegrated 46 ex-convicts by supporting them financially to start their own businesses.



Christian Atsu personally financed the grading of the Awutu Camp Prison park and donated food items to the prison.



He also purchased a drilling machine for an inmate of the Kumasi central prison.

In 2019, during the Crime Check Reintegration Project, Christian Atsu made a strong appeal to government to try and possibly pass the non-custodial sentencing bill into law. This he believed will help decongest prisons.



The delegation was led by the Director of Prisons in charge of Welfare, Mrs. Joana Fofo Tackie-Otoo who represented the Director General of Prisons and was accompanied by DSP. Samuel Kofi Opoku of the Public Relations Unit and some senior and junior officers from the Prisons Headquarters.



The delegation presented 20 packs of Campers mineral water and GHS2000 cash in support of preparations towards the one-week observation of the late international football icon.