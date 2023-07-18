0
Menu
Sports

Produce quality coaches - Haye Yartey to CAF coaching license instructors

Hay Yartey Ghanaweb President of Cheetah FC, Abdul Haye Yartey

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of Cheetah FC, Abdul Haye Yartey has raised concerns about the high pass rates of coaches undertaking the CAF Licensing courses.

Yartey who has trained notable players like the late Christian Atsu, believes that the focus of the Ghana Football Association (FA) should shift from producing quantity to quality coaches to enhance the football ecosystem.

Expressing his thoughts on the matter, Yartey emphasized the need for a strong foundation in the technical aspect of the sport to develop a pool of talented players.

“On the technical aspect, much concentration needs to go to the bottom so that we have a pool of players.

“The technical aspect for me I have a little challenge about how our licenses are being given to coaches. I may not be in the good books for saying this but I feel anybody who goes for the coaching course passes.

“Nobody has failed and you come out to say that I have Licence A, B or C. You need to work for the Licence. You need to have the knowledge and the knowledge that you have needs to be imparted very well,” Abdul Haye Yartey told Radio Gold Sports.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Prayer warrior narrates how bird that turned into woman was arrested
Takoradi MP hits Ken Agyapong, dares him to return govt contracts
Adomako Baafi jabs Kennedy Agyapong
Three NPP MPs who have taken Ken Agyapong on over attacks on Bawumia
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing