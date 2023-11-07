Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang commends Ampem Darkoa's Comfort Yeboah for speaking Twi in CL presser

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 elections has commended Ampem Darkoa Ladies' defender Comfort Yeboah for speaking Twi during her post-match interview in the CAF Women's Champions League.

In a Twitter post, Jane urged Ghanaians to be proud of the language they speak as exhibited by Comfort Cudjoe during her interview.



She acknowledged the defender's confidence in speaking the local language and the authority she exerted over the language.



"I love the confidence of this young lady. I also love that she is expressing herself in the language that she is most comfortable speaking. Let’s be proud of our languages and let’s use them whenever we can. I wish her and



@ampem_fc all the best!"

Comfort was the star of the night after leading Ampem Darkoa to stage a 2-1 comeback win over defending champions AS FAR. She scored a cracking before forcing an own goal, which turned out to be the winner.



The defender was named the most valuable player of the match after her phenomenal display, inspiring Ampem Darkoa Ladies to their debut win in the CAF Women's Champions League.





I love the confidence of this young lady. I also love that she is expressing herself in the language that she is most comfortable speaking. Let’s be proud of our languages and let’s use them whenever we can. I wish her and @ampem_fc all the best! https://t.co/9WDRlcmZor — Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang (@NJOAgyemang) November 7, 2023

EE/EK