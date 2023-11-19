Prosper Nartey Ogum could be axed if results do not improve at Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Nartey Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Nartey Ogum could be sacked if result do not improve against champions Medeama on Sunday despite assurances from the club's owner Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ghana's biggest football website, GHANAsoccernet.com understands.

The University don is under mounting pressure following back-to-back defeats after Kotoko were stunned at home by Dreams FC and away at Samartex 1996.



The Porcupine Warriors' struggles stretches back to last five matches where they are without a win - to pile pressure on the gaffer.



The former Ebusua Dwarfs coach- in his second spell in charge of the Kumasi giants- is facing a crucial period ahead of their must-win game against Medeama on Sunday at home.



There are also dreaded matches at Legon Cities in Accra, Berekum Chelsea at home and Hearts of Oak in the capital.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands Oguma could be shown the exit if his side do not improve in the coming days.



Failure to get a good result against Medeama on Sunday, could spell doom for the coach -who is struggling to control the dressing room.

If Kotoko fail to bounce back with a positive result against Medeama on Week 11, they risk equaling their worst run of results in 13 years.



The last time the team endured such a dismal streak was during the 2010/11 season under the stewardship of Ebo Mends when they lost four consecutive league games against King Faisal, Hearts of Oak, Aduana FC, and New Edubiase United.



Following that disappointing spell, Bogdan Korac took over as coach and managed to steady the ship, leading the team to a respectable fourth-place finish in the league.



However, with Ogum's side currently mired in a similar slump, questions are being asked about whether he can replicate Korac's success and turn things around for the embattled Kumasi-based outfit.



Time will tell if Ogum and his players can arrest their slide and avoid matching the unwanted record set during Mends' tenure.



One thing is certain, though: the pressure is mounting, and the stakes are high for one of Ghana's most storied clubs.