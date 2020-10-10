Qatar national team to arrive in Antalya tomorrow to prepare for Ghana friendly

Qatar senior national team

The Qatar senior national team will arrive in the city of Antalya tomorrow to continue preparations for their clash against Ghana on Monday, footballghana.com can report.

The team is currently the Champions of Asia and has steadily become one of the top sides in that part of the continent. Set to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament, Qatar is determined to play more matches to prepare the team.



The country has scheduled an international friendly match with Ghana which will be played on Monday in Turkey. According to Qatar's Football Association, its national team will arrive in the city of Antalya tomorrow.



“Qatar national team is all set to travel to the Turkish city of Antalya tomorrow, ahead of the upcoming friendly against Ghana on October 12”, the statement on the Twitter page of Qatar has said.

Meanwhile, Qatar's opponent, Ghana has today suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Mali in a friendly exercise.





