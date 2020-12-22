RC Strasbourg coach leaps to Majeed Waris defence after another ‘blank’ performance

Majeed Waris, Ghanaian footballer

RC Strasbourg coach Thierry Laurey has jumped to the defence of misfiring striker Majeed Waris after his poor performance against Girondin de Bordeaux over the weekend.

The Ghana forward has been woeful in front of goal, failing to hit the back of the twine in his last 15 games.



The 29-year-old played 79 minutes for the Racers but was unable to affect the game as they lost 2-0 at home to Bordeaux on Sunday.



Fans of the club did not hide their frustrations over the striker’s display, calling on the coach to exclude him from their next match.

However, coach Laurey believes the criticisms are unfair.



Waris is yet to score in 10 league appearances for the side this season.