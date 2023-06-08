RTU players boycott training over unpaid salaries, threaten to forfeit King Faisal game

File photo: The players are said to have boycotted training ahead of their Sunday fixture

Real Tamale United players have taken a stand by boycotting their training sessions leading up to their final match of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League against King Faisal, footballghana.com understands.

The game is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. The players' decision to abstain from training stems from the long-standing issue of unpaid salaries.



The players have been owed three months worth of salaries from the previous 2021/22 season that were not paid after a change in management.



This unresolved financial matter has raised concerns among the players, who fear that they might face a similar predicament from this season.

Adding to the frustration, the Chief Executive Officer of Real Tamale United had assured the team that their salaries would be paid before their victorious match against Hearts of Oak, where they emerged triumphant with a score of 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium last weekend.



However, despite the CEO's promises, they salaries were not paid.



Given the accumulation of unpaid salaries and the disappointment resulting from unfulfilled promises, the Real Tamale United players have collectively decided not to play the final game against King Faisal.