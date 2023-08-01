Real Betis announce signing Ghana’s Mawuli Kwame Mensah

Mensah has secured a lucrative move to one of Spain's top football clubs

Ghanaian midfielder, Mawuli Kwame Mensah, is set to embark on a new chapter in his football career as he joins Spanish club Real Betis in a promising three-year deal.

The La Liga side announced the signing of the talented youngster ahead of the 2023/24 Spanish top flight season.



Mensah's impressive performances and skills did not go unnoticed, catching the eye of Betis coach Manuel Pelligrini, who saw great potential in the young player.



As a result, Mensah has secured a lucrative move to one of Spain's top football clubs.



The 19-year-old midfielder's arrival from Antequera CF to Real Betis signals a significant step up in his career.

Betis' top hierarchy has high expectations for Mensah, who is expected to play a crucial role in the senior side's setup.



The club is hopeful that his talent and contributions will aid in improving their performance in the upcoming season and potentially take the league by storm.



The deal has been finalized, and Mensah is set to make Benito Villamarín Stadium his home ground until 2026.