Red Bull Salzburg's new signing Forson Amankwah to Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering

Tue, 9 Feb 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Red Bull Salzburg have loaned new signing Forson Amankwah to Austrian second-tier side FC Liefering.
This is to help the player adjust and give him first team experience as he moves to Europe for the first time.
The 18-year-old was unveiled on Monday, 8 February 2021 after signing a four-and-a-half-year contract.
Amankwah joined the Austrian champions from Ghana Premier League side West African Football Academy.
The midfielder was a key player for WAFA before his move abroad and was adjudged Man-of-the-Match in their season opener against King Faisal which they won 4-3 in Sogakope.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
