Richard Kingson set to join Hearts of Oak as new goalkeepers trainer

Former Ghana shot-stopper Richard Kingson has joined Hearts of Oak as their new goalkeeper's trainer.

The 42-year-old replaces Ben Owu who left his role on Tuesday citing personal reasons for his departure.



Richard Kingson is popularly known as Olele last worked as the goalkeeper's trainer of the Black Stars and has since been training with lower-tier side Emmanuel FC.



The former Blackpool goalkeeper has enormous experience in goalkeeping and he is expected to help that department of the



Hearts of Oak have relied on Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi this season, with neither of them the number one.

The Accra-based club are currently in deep crisis after the entire technical team resigned within a week.



Fans of the Ghanaian giants have protested against the way the club is being managed by the current board.



The Phobians will face Ebusua Dwarfs on Sunday with U-15 coach Samuel Nii Noi acting as interim coach.