Richard Kingston consoles 'crying' Sulley Muntari at Christian Atsu's one-week observation

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari, couldn't hold back his tears at the one-week observation of the late Chelsea and Newcastle United winger, Christian Atsu.

Today March 4, 2023, marks exactly two weeks since Christian Atsu's body was retrieved from the debris following the devastating earthquake that hit the south-eastern part of Turkey and Syria.

Sulley Muntari and his colleague former Black Stars players joined hundreds of Ghanaians who had gathered at the Adjiringanor Astroturf Park to offer their condolences to the family of Christian Atsu.

There has been outpouring of grief at the one-week observation of Christian Atsu as family members and friends of the late player continue to deal with the tragedy.

Sulley Muntari, who also shared the Black Stars dressing room with Christian Atsu, couldn't hold back his tears as he continued to grieve over the unfortunate demise of the former Winger.

Former Black Stars, goalkeeper Richard Kingston, who was also at the grounds was seen consoling Sulley Muntari who couldn't control his tears.

Christian Atsu, before his demise, made 65 appearances for the Black Stars after making his debut in an international friendly game against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2012.

