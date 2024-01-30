Richard Ofori breaks silence on Black Stars’ poor AFCON outing

Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, has issued an apology to Ghanaians in the aftermath of the Black Stars premature exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D'Ivoire.

The Orlando Pirates stopper took to his X (formerly Twitter) page to express remorse, following in the footsteps of teammates Osman Bukari, Mohammed Kudus and Alexander Djiku among others.



“To the wonderful people of Ghana, I humbly extend my heartfelt apologies for our team's performance at AFCON. As a collective, we fell short. We gave our all-in previous games, and it pains me that we couldn't achieve the desired result in the end.



“I want to express our gratitude for your unwavering support and reassure you that we love God and are committed to learning from this experience. We promise to work harder, address our mistakes, and strive for a better outcome in the future. Your understanding means the world to us,” he said in the Twitter post on January 29,2024.



Ghana's campaign at this year's AFCON ended at the group stage, as they failed to secure a victory in any of their three outings.



The Black Stars suffered a 1-2 defeat to Cape Verde and managed 2-2 draws against both Egypt and Mozambique in Group B, leading to their early exit from the tournament.



This marked the second consecutive AFCON edition in which Ghana failed to progress to the round of 16.

