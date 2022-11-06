3
Richard Ofori leads Orlando Pirates to league glory in South Africa

Richard Ofori 200506 Pointing G1050 Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori on Saturday won his second trophy with South African giants Orlando Pirates.

Ofori joined the Pirates in October 2020 and has been their first-choice goalkeeper ever since.

He has become so important in the last two years that he now captains the team.

He wore the armband and led the team to victory in the MTN 8 competition on Saturday.

Orlando Pirates won this year's title with a 1-0 victory over AmaZulu, thanks to a stunning free-kick from Monnapule Saleng at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Buccaneers have won the competition for the second time in three years, their eleventh MTN8 championship overall.

“Special feeling and a great win. This win is for the fans. They have supported us every moment along the way and time for us to dedicate this trophy to them,” the 29-year-old said in a post-match interview.'

Ofori is expected to be in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup which starts on November 20. Ghana will play Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stage.

