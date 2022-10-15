Richard Ofori to undergo scan on Monday to know extent of injury

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori will undergo a scan on Monday to know the extent of the injury he sustained in Orlando Pirates 1-1 draw with AmaZulu on Friday evening.

In the matchday 11 contest of the ongoing 2022/23 football league season, Richard Ofori put on a fine show in the first half.



Just ten minutes into the second half, he suffered an injury and could not continue the game due to the pain he felt.



As a result, he was replaced by Siyabonga Mpontshane who played the remaining minutes of the league match.



Ofori has been afflicted by injuries in recent years, and he was forced to withdraw from Ghana's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Cameroon earlier this year due to an injury.



This season, he has five clean sheets in 10 appearances for Orlando Pirates in South Africa's topflight.

Ofori played at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup, making one appearance in the third-place match, keeping a clean sheet against Iraq. He later appeared for the Ghana U23, playing at the 2015 African Games.







