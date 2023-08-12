Right to Dream graduate Simon Adingra scores in Brighton's big win against Luton Town

Simon Adingra is an Ivorian

Right to Dream academy graduate Simon Adingra made his mark on the Premier League stage, dazzling Brighton fans at the American Express Community Stadium on a bright Saturday afternoon.

The Ivorian sensation, who dons the colors of Brighton since his move from Right to Dream affiliated club FC Nordsjaelland last year, showcased his prowess as he netted a goal against Luton, leaving no doubt about the immense talent he brings to the pitch.



Solly March started the scoring for Brighton in the 36th minute. Mitoma clipped a wonderful cross into March, who flicks it back towards the near post. He got enough height on it to beat Kaminski.



Brighton extended their lead in the 69th minute via the penalty spot. Mitoma was fouled in the box and Joao Pedro stepped up to score to make it 2-0.

In the 79th minute, Luton Town also got a penalty, Brighton skipper Dunk brought down Brown and Carlton Morris scored to make it 2-1.



Luton was caught out trying to play it out from the back. Adingra dispossessed Mpanzu and made it 3-1.



Evan Ferguson scored in added time to seal the victory for Brighton.