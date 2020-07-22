Sports News

Roads leading to Ghana’s sports stadia to be upgraded- Minister

Government is to upgrade all roads leading to Ghana’s sports stadia and other inner roads within the jurisdiction of sports complexes.

This is part of its plan to improve on road infrastructure across the country. For a start, the road leading to the Ghana Football Association and other institutions at Ridge are being asphalted.



The Minister for Roads and Highways, Mr Kwesi Amoako Atta conferred with the GFA boss, Mr Kurt Okraku on their support to football.

More in the video below:





