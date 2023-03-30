Robeisy Ramirez targets knockout against Isaac Dogboe on April 1

Isaac Dogboe faces Robeisy Ramirez for a vacant world title

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Robeisy Ramirez is confident of knocking down former super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe in their upcoming fight on April 1 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ramirez who is fighting for a world title for the first time in his career against former WBO champion Dogboe, disclosed that his trainers would determine his approach for the fight.



According to him when the opportunity presents itself to knockdown the Ghanaian boxer, he won’t think twice about it.



“It’s possible he’ll go down. We just have to see how the first couple of rounds play out and then I’ll know for sure,” Robeisy said on whether he’ll knock Dogboe down.



“I still haven’t sat down with my trainer to discuss with him what we’re doing from a tactical standpoint.

“Once that’s done, then I’ll have a clear picture of how this is going to pan out. I’ll just add to that’s how the last three knockouts went. They saw it coming. Yeah, it’s possible, very possible,” he stated.



Ramirez who has a record of 11 wins with 7 by way knockout and a defeat will square it off with Dogboe who has also lost just twice in 26 fights with 16 knockout wins for the vacant WBO featherweight title on April 1.



JNA/KPE