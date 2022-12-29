'Ronaldo was the problem at Manchester United' - Fans after Nottingham Forest victory

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United supporters have blamed Cristiano Ronaldo for the team's poor results earlier in the season after they defeated Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their first Premier League match since the 37-year-old Portuguese forward left Old Trafford.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Fred, ensured Man United won comfortably in their first competitive fixture since the World Cup in Qatar came to a close.



A cross-section of fans in Africa have jumped on social media to welcome the exit of Ronaldo, who, over two separate spells at the club, managed 145 goals in 345 games.



GOAL compiles fan comments from both sides of the Ronaldo debate



Ronaldo was the problem



The boys will start playing well now. Just watch out! They were deliberately playing badly because of CR7. - Chidozie Richard Mbonu



Ronaldo was the problem. - Kwame Acheampong



When there's Ronaldo, we don't exceed more than one goal. But see now. 3-0 clean sheet. - Chinweuba Uba



Ronaldo the virus is gone, good life prevailing at Manchester United, Viva! - Cee Ncube

Ronaldo was a big problem for this team ???? - Shahriar Miraj



This is what happens when Ronaldo is not on your team. - Akintolu Akinbuwa



Ronaldo is simply the best



But what do you really gain by throwing all this hate on Ronaldo? He's simply the best and none of the players in the current squad has reached his level... - Albino Kuek Deng



Leave Ronaldo alone. The hate is too much on the man. - Omar Jammeh



Soon you will reference the importance of Ronaldo after a bad game run... - Popoola Ibrahym Olusegun Emeka



Football is just biased, what does Ronaldo got to do with this and he’s not even in the club anymore???? - Kvng Stephen Idakow



Ronaldo has moved on

Ronaldo has moved on so why can’t we move on and think about our team... we played Nottingham Forest not Manchester City or Real Madrid please... - Antonio Morrisio Ronaldo



Against Nottingham forest lol, beat Wolves, Bournemouth and Everton let's see. - Olaadejo Akanni



Just play your games and leave Ronaldo alone! - Alago Chinwendu Angel



Scoring against this cheap side and you are making noise. Wait until you meet Arsenal and co. That's when you can conclude after the game. - Pearlis Coleman



A victory over Nottingham Forest and you guys are this happy? Wait until you play Newcastle United and Arsenal! - Solomon Prombo Pungong



The eternal Ronaldo vs Messi debate



I'm so disappointed in this debate, just wants to criticise Ronaldo unnecessarily, You weren't criticising Messi where in a season he only scored four goals. - Thabang Kgotso



Messi fans said after the World Cup that the debate is over. But still, they wouldn't let the real GOAT rest because deep down in their hearts they knew World Cup was not enough to stop the debate knowing fully Portugal had zero football history until Ronaldo came and made them win a major trophy. This hatred for Ronaldo is much cause they know Ronaldo is a big threat to always make Messi look like he's not giving his best. - Paparazi Nonso Michael

Ronaldo has achieved more than Ten Hag



What Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved both individually and collectively in Manchester United... Erik ten Hag and his average players will never achieve that ???????? - Isatu Lahai



Ronaldo to blame even in defeat?



Ronaldo is more Manchester United than all of you fighting him for speaking the truth! Hypocrites! When defeat will come, I guess you will still blame it on him?



Pathetic people!???????????????? - Solomon Prombo Pungong



This team [Nottingham Forest] is not even in the top six in the Premier League and you are happy to win against them. Even Arsenal Academy can win more than three goals. - Oppong Tawiah ClotteyRonaldo to blame even in defeat?



Ronaldo was not the problem



Ronaldo was not Manchester United's problem to start with! Let him be! - Philip Aguma Obubuchi

Ronaldo has never been the problem and he'll never be!!! - Babatunde Matthew



He's not the problem right from time. - Folabori Melchizedek



Ronaldo was not Manchester United's problem to start with! Let him be! - Prabhu Pandey



