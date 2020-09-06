Sports News

Ropapa Mensah scores go-ahead goal as Pittsburgh Riverhounds thrash New York Red Bulls II

Striker Ropapa Mensah scored on the nick of half time to help Pittsburgh Riverhounds cruised to a 3-0 win at New York Red Bulls II in the USL Championship on Saturday.

The Ghana youth international fired in a right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner on 45 minutes thanks to the assist by Raymond Lee.



This was Mensah's fourth goal in regular season as Pittsburgh went into the break with the lead.



Six minutes after the interval, Preston Kilwien scored an own goal to double the advantage of Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

Before the hour mark, Robbie Mertz left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal to make it three-nil.





