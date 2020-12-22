Rose Agyei-Tabi Foundation/Royal Golf Club support needy cancer patients at KATH

The Rose Agyei-Tabi Foundation, a charity organisation based in Kumasi has teamed up with the Royal Golf Club to support needy cancer patients at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The support in the form of a cash donation of Nine Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHS 9,000.00) will be used to pay the bills of needy patients at the Cancer treatment centre.



The cash donation was realized through two golf competitions organized in 2018 and 2019 to raise cancer awareness among golfers and to raise funds to support. Both events had educational sessions on prevention, early detection and treatment of cancer.



The events were also used to encourage golfers to give towards the needy and vulnerable in society. At a short presentation ceremony at the Royal Golf Club, Mr Jonas Tabi, the Founder and President of the Rose Agyei-Tabi Foundation, indicated that the donation was going to be an annual affair.



He thanked the Royal Golf Club for their support and partnership in organising the tournament and also raising funds for the foundation. Mr Tabi was also grateful for the support received from Goil Kenyase and Tafo.

Mr Adrian Dand, who represented the Management of Royal Golf Club, was full of praise for the foundation and golfers at the club for their various cash donations. He used the occasion to call on other golf clubs to support such worthy courses in their local communities.



Receiving the cash donation on behalf of KATH, Dr Osei-Bonsu, a Consultant Radiation Oncologist and Head of Oncology Directorate thanked the foundation and the club.



He indicated that the donation will be used to settle the hospital bills of needy cancer patients who are receiving treatment at the hospital. He commended Mr. Tabi for his vision and called on other individuals and organisations to emulate his example.



He also called on the management and golfers at the club to visit the centre to see at first hand the plight of many needy cancer patients who require treatment and cannot afford to meet the cost.