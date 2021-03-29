SWAG lauds sprinter Azamati for breaking longstanding national record

Azamati, on Friday broke Leo Myles-Mills' 22-year old national 100m record

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has lauded Benjamin Azamati for breaking a 22-year old national 100 meters record to earn a ticket to the delayed Olympic Games scheduled for in Tokyo, Japan.

Azamati, on Friday broke Leo Myles-Mills' 22-year old national 100m record with 9.97s clocking at Texas Relays, Austin USA to become the first athlete to break 10 secs barrier this season.



The sensational athlete joins Joseph Paul Amoah and Nadia Eke who already have booked their tickets to the biggest multi-sports competition in the world.



SWAG in a statement congratulated the athlete and called on the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Olympic Committee to provide the athletes with the needed resources and opportunities to train adequately for the Olympic Games.

“As a nation we have a perfect opportunity to improve on our records at the Games but this can only be guaranteed through adequate preparations in the right training competitive environment,” it said.



The Sports Writers body also called on Corporate Ghana to provide support to the athletes as they set out to make Ghana proud.