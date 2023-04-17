Sack Kotoko board members before they collapse your team - Songo appeals to Otumfuo

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the owner of Asante Kotoko SC

Management member of Asante Kotoko, Patrick Osei Agyemang has called on the life patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to sack the board of directors before they collapsed his team.

According to Patrick Osei Agyemang known as Countryman Songo, the board led by Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei are playing tribal politics with the club and that is not good for the development of Asante Kotoko.



He stated that the board has failed to execute the mandate given to them because they are busily playing tribal politics and should be shown the exit door before they sink the club further.



Songo made this comment on the back of the rift between Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Board Chairman Dr. Kwame Kyei, and some Board members of Asante Kotoko.



"I'm a devil and a wizard who has built a church but sabotaging the club. Nana take your team from this Board before they collapse your team because they are playing tribal politics with it."

"I'm not the one to advise the great King but today I will tell him that if he doesn't act his team will collapse because this Board has failed and is failing. Nana, I want you to step in and take over Asante Kotoko because they destroy the club with their tribal politics."



"Asante Kotoko are at a crossroads and the club is on fire. there is no peace in the club and the team have been divided over tribal politics so this is the time for the King to act and take his club as a matter of urgency," he said on his fire-for-fire show monitored by GhanaWeb Sports.



