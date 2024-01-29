Saddick Adams reveals 'strange' reason why Richard Kingson picked Richard Ofori as first-choice goalie

Black Stars coach, Richard Ofori

Saddick Adams, the head of sports for Angel Broadcasting Network has made some interesting allegations relative to how Richard Ofori was picked as Ghana’s number one choice for the goalkeeping position.

The Sports Obama revealed via his social media pages that Richard Ofori was made Ghana’s preferred goalie by goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingson because it was believed that he brought some luck to the team.



“At the Technical meeting in the lead up to Ghana’s first match at AFCON 2023, the official report of the Goalkeeper’s Trainer on why Richard Ofori was selected as first choice was that he was a “lucky” goalkeeper.



“That was the fundamental basis despite the GK not playing regular competitive football at club side.”



Chris Hughton’s choice of Richard Ofori as goalkeeper became a subject of discourse following his error in the lead to the Mozambican second goal.



Richard Ofori made a costly and embarrassing howler which led to the corner that fetched Mozambique their second goal.



Ace gospel musician, Sonnie Badu is one of many Ghanaians who found fault with the choice of Richard Ofori as Ghana’s goalie.

“I think the goalkeeping staff should resign. This is very embarrassing. Richard Kingston, are you telling us that Richard Of or I was smarter in training than Ati Zigi?” He wrote alongside a video he shared explaining his points.







The Black Stars left the tournament, winning none, drawing two and losing one of their three games played in Group B.



A 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde in the opening game was followed by 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique in the second and final group matches respectively.



With just two points and a goal deficit, the Black Stars recorded successive group-stage exits from the AFCON, having suffered the same fate in the 2021 edition.



As a result of the disastrous performance in Ivory Coast, Chris Hughton has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association.

At the Technical meeting in the lead up to Ghana’s first match at AFCON 2023, the official report of the Goalkeeper’s Trainer on why Richard Ofori was selected as first choice was that, he was a “lucky” goalkeeper.



That was the fundamental basis despite the GK not playing… pic.twitter.com/jghsI5Qx6E — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 27, 2024

EK